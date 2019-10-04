Normandy Four summit date to be set after coordinating leaders’ schedules, Kremlin says

SOCHI, October 4. /TASS/. The date of the Normandy format summit (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) will depend on the schedules of the four countries' leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Presidential aides and the relevant government agencies are currently working to prepare [the summit]," he said. "There are no dates yet, they have to be agreed on."

"The issue at hand is four heads of state who, naturally, have very tight schedules," Peskov added. "When a suitable date is identified, we will let you know."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that the dates for the Normandy Four summit would be fixed by the leaders themselves.

For his part, Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov told TASS that it would possible to set the date for the Normandy Four summit only after forces were withdrawn from two earlier agreed sites along the line of contact in Donbass.