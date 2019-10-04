Russian senator calls on OSCE to respond to Kiev’s language policy for schools

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe should respond to Kiev’s decision to force all Russian-language schools in Ukraine to teach in Ukrainian, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook on Friday.
"It seems, this is Kiev’s another attempt at contributing to the country’s reunification. Ukrainian nationalists are doing their best to leave as few options as possible for the Russian-speaking residents in southeastern Ukraine. The Council of Europe and the OSCE, it’s your turn now! Or maybe you will find more important issues to tackle, as you always do, particularly discussing another Russian aspect," Kosachev said.
On Friday, Ukrainian Education and Science Minister Anna Novosad told the Pryamoi TV channel that Russian-language schools in Ukraine would start teaching only in the state language, that is, in Ukrainian, starting in September 2020, while schools teaching European Union languages would do it in September 2023. The minister earlier called for removing all reference to friendly relations with Russia from school books.
On May 15, 2019, then Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a language bill into law. The document stipulates that all Ukrainian citizens from now on are obliged to use the Ukrainian language in all areas of life. Special language inspectors will monitor compliance. They will be empowered to attend any state agency’s meetings, collect documents from public organizations and political parties for examination and issue fines.