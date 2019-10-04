Russian senator calls on OSCE to respond to Kiev’s language policy for schools

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe should respond to Kiev’s decision to force all Russian-language schools in Ukraine to teach in Ukrainian, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"It seems, this is Kiev’s another attempt at contributing to the country’s reunification. Ukrainian nationalists are doing their best to leave as few options as possible for the Russian-speaking residents in southeastern Ukraine. The Council of Europe and the OSCE, it’s your turn now! Or maybe you will find more important issues to tackle, as you always do, particularly discussing another Russian aspect," Kosachev said.