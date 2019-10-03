Council of Europe plans no new sanctions against Russia, says diplomat

UMEA, October 3. /TASS/. The Council of Europe has no plans to impose new sanctions on Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said after a session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) foreign ministers on Thursday.

"There are no plans for imposing new sanctions in the Council of Europe, as far as I know. But the Council of Europe has been instructed to elaborate a new mechanism of reviewing the fulfillment of commitments under the charter in order to forever exclude the possibility of its material breach," the senior Russian diplomat said.

"The work on this is just beginning. We feel that most states understand well that this is quite a difficult task, which must be fulfilled in compliance with the statutory requirements. As soon as a consensus is reached, corresponding decisions will be made," he noted.