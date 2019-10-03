Russia adheres to its obligations as guarantor of world order, says Putin

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia adheres to its obligations as one of the guarantors of world order, and will continue doing it, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Thursday during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

He noted that Russia "occupies a steady place among the leading influential and responsible global powers." "Our country fully adheres to its obligations as one of the guarantors of the existing world order, and I hope this will continue in the future," Putin said.

"This will be especially effective if we work together," the Russian president added, addressing the participants of the forum.