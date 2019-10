MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov will pay a working visit to Venezuela, where he will hold talks within the Intergovernmental Commission’s framework, the Deputy PM’s office told TASS on Wednesday.

"The meeting of co-chairs of the Russia-Venezuela Intergovernmental Commission to take place in Caracas on October 5," the Office said.

Trade and economic cooperation between two countries will be discussed at the meeting.