‘Strive to be heard’: Lavrov vows to carry on fight against Christianophobia, Islamophobia

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has castigated some countries within the Organization for Security for Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for lack of support to fight Christianophobia and Islamophobia.

Speaking at the 16th annual session of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian top diplomat noted that in 2014 when the declaration on the fight against antisemitism, which was unanimously adopted, was discussed at the OSCE venue, Russia and representatives from Armenia, the Vatican, Hungary and other states pointed to the problem of Christianophobia and Islamophobia. However, he said that his initiative had failed to gain any recognition.

"Still, it is equally important to raise our voices in defense of Christians and Muslims. Islamophobia in Europe was already gathering pace at the time, and Christians suffered during the "Arab spring." It was written in the decision of that ministerial session that two separate declarations denouncing Christianophobia and Islamophobia would be adopted at the next session. Five years have passed. Each time when we bring up this obligation, some leading Western European countries avoided it under various pretexts, citing political correctness and the need to be patient and multicultural," he noted.

"I think it is shameful. <...> We will continue to bring up this issue and strive for it to be heard and not be forgotten," Lavrov highlighted.