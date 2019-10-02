Trump’s opponents in US using all opportunities for attacks against him, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Opponents of US President Donald Trump in the United States are using all possible opportunities for attacking him and are now taking advantage of the situation with Ukraine for this purpose, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We currently see that any possible opportunity in the United States is used for attacking President Trump and it is now Ukraine and all accompanying issues regarding relations with Ukraine and [Ukrainian] President [Vladimir] Zelensky," Putin said speaking at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"What do we have to do with this? It proves once again that we had nothing to do with this since the very beginning and they [Trump’s opponents] were simply looking for grounds to attack the newly-elected president," Putin added.