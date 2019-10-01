Russia-Latin America dialogue relies on shared commitments, says Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, October 1./TASS/. Relations between Russia and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean are developing steadily, their cooperation is based on a foreign policy philosophy rooted in commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a letter welcoming the participants in the international forum entitled "Russia and Ibero-America in a Globalizing World."

"Today, when the world is going through changes of a really global scope, this de-politicized dialogue is fully in demand," said the text read out by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"Over the recent time, relations between Russia and countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, a major component of the Iberian American community, have been on the rise," the letter said. "Our cooperation relies on a similar philosophy of foreign policy, based on commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, respect for uniqueness of the peoples and their right to determine their own destiny," the letter stressed.

According to Ryabkov, the forum is expected to look into a broad range of key issues on the international agenda, while the conference itself "will make it possible to establish mutually useful contacts and in general will help to bolster scientific and academic exchanges."