Moscow police files suit against opposition leader Navalny

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Moscow police have filed suits against blogger Alexei Navalny and political activist Lyubov Sobol, the court told TASS on Tuesday.

"Two suits were registered; the complainant party is the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow. The sued persons under one of the lists are Ivan Zhdanov, Vladimir Milov Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, Alexander Solovyov, Oleg Stepanov and Ilya Yashin, and under the other list Georgy Alburov and Lyubov Sobol," the source said.

The contents of the suits were not specified.