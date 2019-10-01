Moscow police files suit against opposition leader Navalny

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Moscow police have filed suits against blogger Alexei Navalny and political activist Lyubov Sobol, the court told TASS on Tuesday.
"Two suits were registered; the complainant party is the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow. The sued persons under one of the lists are Ivan Zhdanov, Vladimir Milov Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, Alexander Solovyov, Oleg Stepanov and Ilya Yashin, and under the other list Georgy Alburov and Lyubov Sobol," the source said.
The contents of the suits were not specified.
TASS earlier reported that Simonovsky Court will study the suites filed by the Moscow Subway, the Mosgortrans state unitary enterprise and the Motor Roads publicly funded national institution against the co-organizers of the unauthorized rally in Moscow on July 27 Georgy Alburov and Lyubov Sobol. The company demands that the sued persons compensate damage in the amount of about 4 million rubles ($61,880).
On September 10, Moscow’s Koptevsky Court satisfied the suit filed by Mosgortrans for 1.2 million rubles ($18,564) against the organizers of the unauthorized rally of July 27, including Alexei Navalny, Ilya Yashin, Ivan Zhdanov, Vladimir Milov, Alexander Solovyov, Oleg Stepanov and Yuliya Galyamina. Mosgortrans asked the sued persons to cover the damage inflicted by a break in the runs in the amount of more than 1.2 million rubles.