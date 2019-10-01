Moscow expects Kiev’s stance to be clarified at next Contact Group meeting

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine should clarify Kiev’s stance on the "Steinmeier formula," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We heard various statements from Kiev regarding the previous refusal. They spoke about both a technical error and misunderstanding. So, today, of course, everyone expects the situation to be clarified, whether Ukraine’s previous position has been transformed, whether the Ukrainian side confirms its departure from the previous agreements or, on the contrary, adjusts its confirmation of previous obligations," Peskov said. "Therefore, this is exactly what we expect today."