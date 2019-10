YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will be taking all necessary steps further on to make itself secure against attempts at meddling in its internal policies, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"Any attempts at intervention in Russia’s internal affairs are categorically intolerable," he said. "The Russian side has always taken the necessary measures and will continue doing so in order to protect us from such manifestations of interference."