Putin, Maduro discuss Venezuelan public debt to Moscow at talks on September 25 — Kremlin

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Venezuela, Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro, discussed the state debt of Caracas to Moscow at the talks on September 25, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Debt issues were briefly addressed during the recent visit [of Maduro to Moscow]," he said.

On September 26, Peskov reported that military-technical cooperation was discussed at the talks between the two presidents, but the issue of providing loans to Caracas was not raised.

On Monday, Maduro announced his desire to meet with creditors of the republic and ordered a new round of negotiations on debt restructuring.