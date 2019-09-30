Lavrov, US envoy to Russia discuss prospects of bilateral ties

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with outgoing US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman on Monday to discuss prospects of fostering Russian-US relations, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, the sides touched upon the current situation and prospects of developing Russian-US relations as well as some topical international issues," the ministry said.

In early October, Huntsman is due to step down and leave Russia. In early August, he tendered his resignation to US President Donald Trump. The experienced diplomat was appointed the US envoy to Russia in October 2017. Huntsman earlier was the US Ambassador to Singapore in 1992-1993, the Governor of Utah in 2005-2009 and the US envoy to China in 2009-2011.

Trump has not yet decided who will be the new US envoy to Russia. The most likely candidates to the post are US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.