No understanding on date for Normandy summit — Kremlin spokesman

PARIS, September 30. /TASS/. A date for a possible summit of the Normandy Quartet (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) leaders has not yet been agreed, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "No understanding has yet been reached on the possible date [of the summit]," he told journalists.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s contact with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, earlier on Monday after the funeral service for France’s former President Jacques Chirac, Peskov said it was not really a conversation. "They simply exchanged a couple of words while leaving the church," he said.

"Naturally, the French thanked Putin for being there, for finding time to come to Paris on that day of mourning," he said, adding that Putin would leave for Moscow after the ceremony.

The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that the imminent meeting of the Normandy Quartet leaders should be resultative and to this end it should be well-prepared. Thus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily on September 25 that the Normandy-format summit could be held before the year-end, which actually did not depend on Russia. He added that Moscow was alarmed that the Contact Group on settling the conflict in Ukraine had failed to sign the so-called Steinmeier formula envisaging the enforcement of the Ukrainian law on a special procedure of local self-government on certain territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on the day of local elections in Donbass, and on a permanent basis after the OSCE publishes a report on their results.