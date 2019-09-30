Putin to visit Riyadh in two weeks, says Saudi ambassador

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Riyadh are underway, it will take place in a fortnight, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Raed Khaled Qrimli told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

"Mr. Putin was the first Russian head of state to pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia in February 2007," the diplomat recalled. "We are looking forward to the Russian leader’s second visit to Riyadh, which will take place in the next two weeks."

"My country attaches great importance to that visit, since President Putin is a unique leader who plays a very important role on the world stage," he stressed.