Kremlin mum on Moscow court’s reduced sentence for actor Ustinov

PARIS, September 30. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on the Moscow City Court’s decision to give actor Pavel Ustinov a one-year suspended sentence for using violence against a member of the Russian National Guard.

"We do not comment on the court’s decisions and we won’t do this now," Peskov told reporters. "Indeed, when we recommended to wait until the appeal [in Ustinov’s case] we meant that one should not jump to conclusions," Peskov said, stressing that it was unacceptable to exert influence on the court.

Earlier on Monday, the Moscow City Court reduced Ustinov’s punishment from 3.5 years in prison to a one-year suspended sentence.

Peskov refused to comment on the fact that the Moscow City Court’s decision in Ustinov’s case came after the head of Russia’s National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, called for a milder sentence. "This is probably a matter of the court," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On September 16, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court sentenced actor Pavel Ustinov to 3.5 years behind bars for using violence that endangered the health of a riot police officer at an unauthorized rally on August 3. The investigation and the court came to a conclusion that during his detention, Ustinov had put up active resistance to a National Guard officer, dislocating his shoulder. Ustinov pleaded not guilty, saying that he happened to be at the rally site by chance as he was going to have a business meeting in the area. On September 20, the Moscow City Court granted the prosecution’s request, releasing Ustinov from custody on his own recognizance. A prosecution official requested the court that Ustinov be handed a sentence other than imprisonment.