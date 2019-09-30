Putin to meet with Iranian president, Armenian PM on October 1

"Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan and President of Iran Rouhani on the sidelines of the event [the Eurasian Economic Union summit — TASS]," the message informs.

The Kremlin recalled that Rouhani is set to take part in the summit as an honored guest, along with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong. Apart from leaders of EAEU member states (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia), Moldovan President Igor Dodon will also attend the summit as head of an observer state.

"Members of the [EAEU] Supreme Council will discuss the current issues on the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union and the prospective areas of further development of integration processes. They will also outline the goals aimed to improve the functioning of the EAEU and to expand cooperation in the key sectors of the economy," the Kremlin noted. The leaders are set to approve the formation of a common EAEU financial market, next year’s budget of the organization, as well as several decisions on harmonizing legislation in the sphere of transport and energy. "Main areas of the union’s international activity for the year 2020 will also be approved," the press service added. "The sides will also sign an agreement on free trade between the EAEU and Singapore."