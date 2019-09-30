Lavrov praises Chirac’s high authority in the world, his love for Russian culture

"I express my most sincere condolences to the French people over the death of Jacques Chirac, an outstanding statesman of modern time. Many initiatives have been connected with his name that laid the foundation for fruitful Russian-French cooperation, which made it a truly privileged partnership," Lavrov emphasized.

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the French Embassy in Moscow on Monday, writing a message in the book of condolences over former French President Jacques Chirac’s death.

"We remember very well how consistently and principally Jacques Chirac defended the interests of France, which earned him high authority throughout the world. We will never forget his attitude to Russia, his sincere love for our country’s history and culture," Lavrov noted.

The Russian foreign minister also laid flowers to the former French president’s portrait.

Jacques Chirac passed away on September 26 at the age of 86, with his loved ones by his bedside. He served as France's president from 1995 to 2007 and retired from politics after his second office. In 2005, he was diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease. In 2016, his health deteriorated dramatically following the passing of his elder daughter. The last three years, he did not take part in official ceremonies and rarely invited visitors.

Monday was declared as an official day of mourning in France. Chirac will be buried at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris next to his daughter Laurence.