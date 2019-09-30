No complaints from US companies about problems with Russian authorities — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has not received a single complaint from US companies about any obstacles to or problems in their investment activities in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

"Not a single complaint from American companies about any problems, obstacles or barriers of this or that kind to their investment activities on the part of the authorities has ever come through me," he said.

When asked about US investments in Russia, the senior diplomat noted that "the investment climate in Russia has been improving year after year." "American companies operating on our market feel it only too well," he added.