Russian senator says US should make a choice between UN and sanctions

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev has dismissed the idea of relocating the UN headquarters from New York voiced by some experts after a recent scandal over the US failure to issue visas for a Russian delegation.

The senator stressed that Washington’s foreign policy games must not affect US commitments to the United Nations. According to Kosachev, it’s absolutely incorrect to view the criticism of US arbitrary actions related to visas only as a demand to relocate UN bodies to another country, which is not gripped by this sort of sanctions fever. "I believe that no one will have any objection if Washington returns to a responsible behavior and stops making the UN a hostage of its own foreign policy games. That is, it’s up to the US, not the international community, to make a choice: either the UN or sanctions. Together, it just doesn’t work," Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

The senator claims an important message should be sent to the international community. "They should stop perceiving America’s repressions against sovereign states and their citizens as something reasonable and natural like a natural phenomenon."

Kosachev stressed that the so-called US sanctions were not international sanctions endorsed by the UN Security Council, but "unilateral steps of a superpower, which is clearly exploiting its economic and military advantage and dependence of many other states exclusively for promoting its own interests." "This entire rhetoric about the steps for the sake of peace, democracy, freedom and international law may be interesting for US citizens and its allies in order to get some moral justification for this blatant perjury. But it’s high time all the others call a spade a spade: this is the right of force rather than the force of right and the truth," he emphasized.

According to the senator, not everyone can stand against this. However, he cited the example of Cuba, which proves that "everything is possible." "There is absolutely no sense in silently approving of this and viewing as a norm this "crazy printer" of the US Congress, the Treasury Department or the State Department that has been stamping out new lists of America’s enemies at Stalin’s speed."

This is "the behavior of an aggressive and irresponsible state," which calls in question whether it is advisable to have international organizations on its soil, Kosachev noted.

Visa scandal

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that a number of Russian delegates to the UN General Assembly’s session had not been issued US visas. Among them were the chairs of foreign affairs committees at the upper and lower houses of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev and Leonid Slutsky, Director General of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and ten staff members of the Russian Foreign Ministry. In the wake of this scandal, some media outlets suggested relocating the UN headquarters to another country.