Putin vows to continue providing assistance to Abkhazia in ensuring its security

SUKHUM, September 30. /TASS/. Russia will keep providing assistance to Abkhazia in ensuring its security and meeting its social and economic goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to his Abkhazian counterpart Raul Khajimba on the occasion of Victory and Independence Day celebrated in the republic on Monday.

"Please accept my cordial congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday in the Republic of Abkhazia — Victory and Independence Day. I am pleased to note that relations between our countries have been developing dynamically based on the principles of alliance and strategic partnership. I would like to confirm that Russia will continue providing all possible assistance to Abkhazia in ensuring its national security, as well as in solving tasks related to social and economic development," the message reads.

Victory and Independence Day is marked in Abkhazia as a day when the 413-day Georgian-Abkhazian war ended by withdrawing Georgian forces from the republic’s soil. Nearly 3,000 Abkhazian fighters and civilians were killed in the war and over 5,000 others were wounded, while more than 100 are still missing.

Festive events will be held in Abkhazia on Monday on the occasion of Victory and Independence Day. The celebration will traditionally begin with laying wreaths and flowers to the Memorial of Glory in the capital of Sukhum and to the monuments to all those dead in all cities in the republic.