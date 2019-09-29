Russia ready to cooperate with Austria’s future government — Russian ambassador

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky has congratulated leader of the Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz on his party’s victory in Sunday’s early elections to the National Council (lower parliament house) and vowed that Russia is ready to continue cooperation with that country’s future government.

"We can congratulate leader of the Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz on the convincing victory of his party and wish him to form a workable federal government. The Russian side is ready to continue fruitful cooperation with Austria’s future cabinet," Lyubinsky told TASS, commenting on the preliminary voting results after Sunday’s parliamentary polls.

"The bilateral agenda of the Russia-Austrian relations is very rich, and we hope all the existing agreements and joint plans will be implemented," he stressed.

According to the Austrian Interior Ministry, the Austrian People's Party chaired by Kurz has won 38.4% votes (73 seats) in the lower house of parliament.