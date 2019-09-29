Russian diplomat says Lavrov-Pompeo talks at UN GA were more constructive than in Sochi

YUZHO-SAKHALINSK, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly were much more constructive than the ones on May 14 in Sochi, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"It was a really substantive, constructive conversation. I would say it was much more constructive and substantive than their talks in Sochi," she said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) on Russia’s TV Channel One. "There were no obeisance in either way. They listed sore points and outlines possible ways of how to find solutions to them." In her words, it was a kind of "taking inventory of the problems that can be addressed."

However, she noted, a positive agenda in bilateral relations seems to be unattainable due to the political situation in the United States. "They [the Trump administration] want to build relations with the entire world but their resources, including foreign policy ones, are focused on the situation inside the United States," she said, adding that she thought that was the reason why neither US President Donald Trump nor the secretary of state had new nothing about visa problems for some members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations.

The Russian diplomat recalled that the Russian side had swiftly issued 200 entry visas for the members of the Pompeo-led US delegation ahead of their visit to Sochi. "Naturally, we knew and were confident that the same attitude would be displayed in response," she noted.

The Russian and US top diplomats met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. Among the topics were Syrian settlement, the situation in Ukraine, and visa problems for the members of the Russian delegation.

According to Lavrov, US visas were not issued to a number of Russian delegates to the UN event. Among them were Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, and ten foreign ministry officials.