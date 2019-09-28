{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Nobody could have hampered Minsk accords more than Volker - expert

Director of the CIS Studies Institute Vladimir Zharikhin added that but it was too early to say that his resignation would be positive for settling the Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker was one of the main opponents to the implementation of the Minsk accords, which seek to resolve the conflict in Donbass, Director of the CIS Studies Institute Vladimir Zharikhin said in an interview with TASS.

Zharikhin added that but it was too early to say that his resignation would be positive for settling the Ukraine crisis.

"We do not yet know who will be appointed instead of Volker, so we do not know whether his resignation will be a positive impetus for the implementation of the Minsk agreements or not. On the other hand, it is hard to imagine any other politician who could have slowed down the Minsk agreements more effectively than Mr. Volker," he said.

According to the expert, the former US special envoy for Ukraine was notorious for his steadfast stance, which "is aimed at essentially hampering the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which means - at freezing the conflict in Donbass."

According to Zharikhin, it should be understood whether he broadcasted his personal position or followed the course set by the American establishment in order to judge the effect of Volker’s resignation.

"I do not rule out that Volker’s position could be continued by another envoy, but with a slightly different style of conduct rather than different contents. He may be softer, more diplomatic, but I am afraid the essence may remain. Because the US establishment believes that it is in the US interest to support this conflict in order to block the improvement of cooperation between Western Europe and Russia," the expert said.

On Friday, CNN, citing three sources, reported that US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned amid fallout over the whistleblower scandal involving Ukraine.

