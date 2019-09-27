Russia to initiate UN GA resolution on arms control — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia will initiated a draft United Nations General Assembly resolution on enhancing arms control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I would like to announce today: we will initiate a draft resolution on strengthening and developing the system of agreements on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation at the current General Assembly session. We invite all for constructive talks," he said. "The resolution’s adoption would be a major contribution to the efforts to create conditions for a successful Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons next year."

The Russian top diplomat vowed that Russia would continue efforts in the interests of strengthening general security. "We are acting with utter responsibility in this sphere and show restraint in the defense build-up, naturally, without prejudice to national security and in strict compliance with international law," he stressed.