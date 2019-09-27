Lavrov tells Pompeo sanction pressure on Russia is futile

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, stressed that the United States’ sanction pressure on Russia is futile, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Russian top diplomat also told Pompeo that the actions of the US side, which denied visas to members of the Russian delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, were unacceptable.

"Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is open for dialogue with the United States in various areas but constructive cooperation is only possible on the basis of respect to each other’s interests," the ministry said. "In this context, he pointed to the futility of attempts at sanction or any other pressure on our country, which only undermine prospects for bilateral cooperation in the interests of finding solutions to major problems and shatter global security."

"The Russian side drew attention to the unacceptability of the US’ visa denial to Russian delegates to multilateral UN events and bilateral dialogue," the ministry stressed.