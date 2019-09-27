Russian lawmakers request to hold international hearing on foreign interference

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Commission on Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs plans to initiate a large-scale hearing on the issue of foreign interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, First Deputy Head of the United Russia parliamentary fraction Adalbi Shkhagoshev told reporters on the outcomes of the committee’s session.

"The commission will request the Russian State Duma to initiate a large-scale international hearing. Without it, we will not be able to inform the international community of the outrageous situation around interference," the lawmaker said. "We would like to invite the USA, France and Middle Eastern states. The Russian Federation will be represented too. We will invite everyone — those accused of interference and those claiming it is taking place," he added.

"We, the Russian State Duma, represented by the commission, are afraid neither of discussion nor of direct questions. We provide maximum proof. The USA just makes statements on Russia’s interference," he noted. "In the majority of international organizations, on the majority of platforms, the USA and some EU states prevail, which is why we need to create this platform [of parliamentary hearings — TASS]," the politician stated.

The Russian State Duma Commission on Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs began its work in August after reports of unlawful actions by several foreign diplomats and media outlets in the course of unsanctioned protests that took place in the run-up to the Moscow State Duma election.