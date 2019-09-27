Expert discussions of election reform underway, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Experts are discussing initiatives to change Russia’s election system but the Kremlin has not yet determined a position on the matter, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We haven’t determined a position yet," he said, when asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova’s initiatives aimed at changing the election system and whether it would be reasonable to carry out an election reform ahead of the 2021 parliamentary election.

"Expert discussions are underway and Ella Pamfilova’s opinion is certainly important, it will be taken into account. There also are other points of view," Peskov emphasized.

In response to a question if election laws could be left unchanged, he said that "no option will be rejected right away."