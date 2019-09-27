Russian envoy to US reveals how UN once adopted Russian idea trotting it out as UK offer

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman has shed a light on an intriguing episode in his diplomatic career, when the United Nations adopted a Russian initiative disguised as a British one.

"About 15 years ago, we were discussing nuclear non-proliferation issues on the United Nations platform," he recalled. "I had a relationship of trust with the then British envoy. An idea had come to me but I was sure that if Russia put if forward, it would be rejected because of the lack of trust between Moscow and Western countries," Antonov went on to say.

"We met for a coffee and I told him what the issue was, and explained things as they were," the ambassador said, pointing out that the Russian initiative did not run counter to the interests of the United Kingdom or the United States.

"I told him: ‘The problem is that Russia and Western nations don’t trust each other, so you can take this idea, I’m giving it to you’," the Russian envoy recollected. "So, he took the idea and presented it, receiving a round of applause," Antonov noted. "This is how one of Russia’s foreign policy goals was achieved," he emphasized.