US uses only pressure in relations with North Korea, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The United States’ main mistake at negotiations with North Korea is it exerts the maximum pressure on Pyongyang but never resorts to positive measures, Russia’s permanent representative at international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told a news conference on Friday.

"The US partners have assumed the leading role in the process of negotiations. Their main mistake is they rely exclusively on pressure, while forgetting that some positive incentives should be employed, too, for the sake of success. They just do not understand this," he said.