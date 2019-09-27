Lavrov discusses bilateral relations with Sudan's prime minister

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed bilateral relations with Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdoko during the meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed relevant bilateral and regional issues in the context of recent developments in Sudan," the foreign ministry said. "The sides confiremd their plans to continue contructive cooperation in the interests of strengthening traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the ministry added.