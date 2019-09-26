Lavrov, UN chief discuss strategic stability, situation in Syria

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss arms control issues, the Syrian crisis and the situation in the Persian Gulf area, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties discussed the current threats to a multipolar world order and strategic stability," the statement reads. "They exchanged views on the most pressing global agenda, including the developments in Syria and the Persian Gulf area, as well as other regional and global problems, and touched upon cooperation between Russia and the UN Secretariat," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The parties agreed that "progress in resolving crises depends on UN member states’ readiness to make joint efforts based on international law and on the goals and principles of the UN Charter."

According to a statement published on the UN’s website, Guterres and Lavrov "discussed the establishment of the Constitutional Committee in Syria and recent developments in a number of regional crisis situations."