Kremlin declines to comment on Trump-Zelensky phone conversation

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The release of a transcript of US President Donald Trump’s phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky is an unusual move, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, but declined to further comment on the matter.

"I won’t give any comment on this matter, this is an absolutely domestic affair between the US and Ukraine, moreover that this [release] was made upon a mutual agreement," Peskov said.

"But in general, I will admit that certainly the release of a full transcript of the conversation (both during a phone call or a meeting) is not common practice in diplomatic and interstate affairs, at least until now," Peskov noted.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday declared launching an impeachment procedure against Trump. Trump’s political opponents alleged that in his July phone conversation with Zelensky, Trump hinted that he would withhold military aid to Ukraine if Kiev refused to launch an investigation against former US Vice President Biden and his son. They claimed Trump sought to secure his re-election chances in 2020 by digging up dirt on Biden.

The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. The US Department of Justice said it saw no law violations in it.