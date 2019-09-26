Russian speaker suggests evaluating decisions of US lawmakers who greenlighted Iraq war

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. At a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggested giving evaluation of the decisions of the US lawmakers who had approved the entry of US forces in Iraq.

"We should work out decisions that would make it possible for all countries to prevent the re-occurrence [of the US’ intervention in the sovereign affairs of other states — TASS] both regarding China, Russia and other states," Volodin stressed. "The legislators' task is to deal with this issue, and here we fully share your approach," he added.

"Speaking about the US’ decisions, it is necessary, first, to provide evaluation of the actions of those congressmen and senators who approved the entry of forces in Iraq. Today this country hardly exists, there is humanitarian disaster there, and a great number of people died. Who will account for it?" Volodin said.

He named the situation in Libya as another bright example of external intervention. "Only the actions of Russia, China, Turkey and Iran helped avoid the same situation in Syria," the politician reiterated.

"And, of course, the trade wars that the US unleashed against China, Russia, Turkey, Iran and other countries — we may add Cuba and North Korea here," he said. "We should remember that European countries, the ones that are members of the European Union, are suffering most from the sanctions declared against all these countries." "They lost a great amount of money here, from 80 billion to 100 billion dollars. Who will make compensation for it and why it had to be done so?" Volodin added.