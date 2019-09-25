Lavrov hopes visa-free plans with Georgia "are not buried"

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The June developments in Tbilisi pushed back the visa-free plans of Russia and Georgia, but still there is hope for the resumption of a visa process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Kommersant daily, posted online on Wednesday.

"Yes, it has been drawing to a close. It was not easy. The drafting process was understandably difficult," the minister said, when asked if Russia had finalized a visa-free draft agreement with Georgia by the summer of 2019.

"However, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has finally made a decision that we would do so that the people could communicate, establish contacts and develop tourism. Of course, this June escapade has set the entire process back," the Russian foreign minister said.

When asked whether the June developments had brought the visa process back temporarily or buried it finally, the Russian top diplomat said: "I hope that they have just set it back."

Lavrov added that sane politicians appeared in Georgia, who were continuing to gain strength.

"Let's see how things will go on," said the Russian foreign minister.

On June 20, several thousand protesters gathered outside the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm the building. In response, police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

The protests were sparked by an uproar over the Russian State Duma delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). Opposition lawmakers were outraged by the fact that, in line with the protocol, the Russian delegation’s head and IAO president Gavrilov addressed the event’s participants from the parliament speaker’s seat. In protest, they did not allow the IAO session to continue and besieged the parliament.