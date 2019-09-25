Meeting between Lavrov and Zelensky during UNGA was not planned, says diplomat

UN, September 25. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly was not planned, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Rossiya-1 channel on Wednesday. She added that the conversation took place at the reception organized by US President Donald Trump in honor of the participants of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] did not meet with Zelensky on purpose. As you know, there was a reception yesterday, a traditional reception held annually by the US president in honor of all high-ranking guests of the UN General Assembly and heads of delegations. During the reception, everyone is communicating, there are informal conversations taking place. <…> This is not even a meeting on the sidelines or on the margins, it’s just a conversation that took place during the reception. Such a contact indeed has taken place, and it definitely was not planned," she informed.

"Firstly, they met, and secondly, they exchanged a few words on the situation around the relations between Russia and Ukraine. This is it," Zakharova added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that he and Zelensky had discussed the situation in Donbass during their short conversation. According to him, both sides have expressed support for Donbass resolution in accordance with the Minsk Agreements.