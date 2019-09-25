CEC chief shrugs off theories that Russia’s party system ‘dying’

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova has brushed off ‘premature speculations’ that the party system in Russia is ‘dying’, saying that Russia would have fewer but better quality parties.

"I would say that these theories suggesting that the party system is on its last legs and is dying out are premature. Maybe we will have fewer parties, but they will be better," Pamvilova told a session of the Central Election Commission in a report on the single voting day on September 8.

More than 47,500 legislators to state government bodies and local governments were elected in September. The elected lawmakers and heads of municipalities from across the country came from 24 political parties, she pointed out.

In addition, 5,549 self-nominated candidates participated in the election campaign. "This is a very good result," Pamvilova believes. She reiterated that after last year’s voting, she ‘had concerns’ over the modest figures of self-nominated candidates. "This year’s campaign is in stark contrast [to last year’s] as far as the number of self-nominated candidates goes," she insisted.

She disagreed with the statements that a sizable part of self-nominated candidates had been from the United Russia Party.

Over 5,000 elections ranging from legislative to gubernatorial ones were held on September 8 across Russia’s 85 federal subjects. Thirteen regions held elections to their legislatures and 16 regions went to the polls to elect their governors. Twenty-two administrative centers held balloting for municipal legislatures and three regional capitals voted for their mayors. Apart from that, by-elections to the Russian State Duma (lower house) were held in four one-seat constituencies.

However, St. Petersburg’s municipal elections triggered an uproar, since their results have not been concluded yet in some districts due to violations. The City Election Commission said it would insist on declaring the results of the voting void in some constituencies and on disbanding the election commissions in the districts where voters’ rights had been violated.