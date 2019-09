MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The results of the September 8 election have been declared invalid in 15 voting stations across six Russian regions, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting on Wednesday.

"As of now, the election results in 15 polling stations in six Russian regions have been declared null and void. These regions include Crimea, the Tuva, Primorsky, Moscow and Oryol Regions, as well as the city of St. Petersburg," she specified.