Lavrov to speak about US visa fiasco at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet with his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly within hours, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the source, "such a meeting is expected" later on Tuesday.

Lavrov arrived in New York City earlier in the day to attend high-level events of the UN General Assembly’s week of the debate.