Lavrov to meet with Japan’s new top diplomat in NYC on September 25 — source

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have a meeting with Japan’s new top diplomat, Toshimitsu Motegi, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Tuesday.

"Lavrov’s talks with Motegi will take place at the United Nations headquarters on September 25," the source said.

Motegi was appointed as Japan's foreign minister on September 11 to succeed Taro Kono. Immediately after his appointment, he spoke in favor of the soonest talks with his Russian counterpart on the problems of the peace treaty between the two countries.