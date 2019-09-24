Russia's top diplomat arrives in NYC to take part in 74th session of UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York City to take part in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The Russian top diplomat is expected to take part in a meeting in the Astana format to be organized on the General Assembly’s sidelines later on Tuesday.

Lavrov is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27. Apart from that, he will hold bilateral talks with the leaders and top diplomats from a number of world nations on the Assembly’s sidelines. Thus, he is expected to meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.