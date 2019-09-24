Russia develops nuclear weapons that will establish global strategic balance, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The next-generation Russian nuclear weapons will be able to establish global strategic balance in the world for decades to come, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement timed to the Day of Nuclear Industry Workers. The statement was read out by First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko at a celebratory event timed to this date.

"I would like to point out that among the achievements of the current generation of nuclear researchers is the creation of next-generation weapons that can ensure global strategic balance in the world for decades to come," the president stated.

Putin also noted "the development of nuclear generation under modern security requirements, the development of fast neutron reactors that will lay the basis for the nuclear energy of the future, the finalization of the construction of the first floating nuclear power plant in the world, significant contribution to the development of digitalization, applied and fundamental scientific knowledge."