Recent cases of visa denials involving Russia’s senior officials, diplomats

July 1, 2015. Finnish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Vesa Hakkinen said Finland had made a decision to deny a visa to the then Russian State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin (currently, chief of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR), who was to participate in a session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Helsinki on July 5-9. The reason was Naryshkin had been included in the EU sanction list. Five other persons from a 15-member Russian delegation were refused visas, too. For his part Naryshkin said that Russia’s delegation would not participate in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the Finnish authorities’ decision "outrageous." The Russian Foreign Ministry described it as "outspokenly unfriendly." OSCE Parliamentary Assembly spokesman Richard Solas expressed regret over the ban on the Russian legislators’ visit to Finland. In the end, only one legislator, Nikolai Kovalyov, represented the Russian delegation. He participated only in a meeting of the Assembly’s Standing Committee (which determines the session’s agenda).

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. On September 24, 2019 it was announced that some members of Russia’s Federation Council, including the chairman of the international affairs committee Konstantin Kosachyov, have not received US visas and will be unable to attend the annual UN General Assembly session. Kosachyov said the United States in violation of its international commitments failed to issue visas to a number of members of the official delegation and accompanying personnel on time. TASS reviews some of the recent cases in which Russian officials and diplomats were denied visas.

August 25, 2015. The United States denied a full-scale visa to Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who was going to visit New York as head of Russia’s delegation for participation in Inter-Parliamentary Union activities. The duration of her visa was restricted to three days (August 29-31). Also, certain travel restrictions were imposed on Matviyenko. She was allowed to stay only within a 25-kilometer area around the center of Manhattan. The official reason was Matviyenko had been included in a list of persons subject to US sanctions, including a ban on entry. The Russian delegation canceled the visit to New York. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the US authorities’ decision was "utterly unacceptable."

January 15, 2016. The German Foreign Ministry refused to issue a visa to Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachyov, who was going to visit the food and agrarian exhibition International Green Week-2016. The visa was denied because Tkachyov had been included in the EU sanction list. In response, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that Russia saw no chance for participating in the event. The delegation refrained from visiting the exhibition.

February 11, 2016. The Foreign Ministry of Montenegro prohibited Russia’s then Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (currently the CEO of Roscosmos corporation) from entering the country, where he had been invited by a member of the opposition coalition Democratic Front, Milan Knezevic. The Foreign Ministry said Knezevic had invited a Russian official without any consultations with the authorities of Montenegro. Rogozin is on the list of Russians banned from entering Montenegro under the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions.

October 17, 2018 Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington had denied entry to a Russian citizen who was appointed to a position at the UN Secretariat (the official’s name was not disclosed). Zakharova said the US side first delayed a decision for a whole year, thus creating a problem for the UN, because the vacancy remained open. Russia interpreted the refusal as "deliberate obstruction to the activity of Russian diplomatic and consular offices."

March 4, 2019. A Russian delegate was not allowed to enter the Czech Republic, when a Russian delegation led by Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov arrived in Prague for a meeting of the bilateral inter-governmental commission for trading and economic cooperation. After an ID check at Prague’s airport the Russian Foreign Ministry official was told to go back to Moscow, because his name was on a list of "undesirable" persons (the delegate’s name was not disclosed). The Russian Foreign Ministry described this measure as unfriendly and warned "it will not remain without retaliation." Czech President Milos Zeman later criticized the decision to refuse entry to the Russian diplomat and slammed the incident as a "silly provocation."