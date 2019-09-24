Putin to meet with Venezuelan president on September 25

According to Peskov, the parties will discuss bilateral relations. "We have some joint projects that are being implemented, and there also are other aspects of cooperation to discuss," Peskov said, adding that no documents were planned to be signed following the talks.

"Maduro will make a working visit, there will be a one-on-one meeting with Putin tomorrow, followed by Russian-Venezuelan talks in the form of a working lunch," he said.

Venezuelan leader says he will head to Russia for a visit in the next few hours

He emphasized that the leaders "will certainly exchange views on regional issues, particularly those related to the Ibero-American region, including direct foreign interference in the region’s affairs."

Maduro announced earlier that while in Russia, he would meet with Putin and Russian businessmen.

Crisis in Venezuela

Tensions in Venezuela started escalating in late January, after Juan Guaido, an opposition leader and parliament speaker whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, had declared himself interim president.

Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president

In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference. The United Nations secretary general, in turn, called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.