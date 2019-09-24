Russian lawmakers to discuss interference in country’s affairs with new US ambassador

NUR-SULTAN, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Commission on Investigation of Foreign Interference in the country’s domestic affairs plans to discuss the United States’ attempts to influence Russian elections with a new US ambassador, though an invitation sent to the outgoing ambassador, Jon Huntsman, hasn’t been withdrawn yet, the Commission’s head Vasily Piskarev told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think it would be right if we built dialogue with the new ambassador, because it will depend on him how relations unfold," Piskarev noted. "Nevertheless if he [Huntsman] has a wish [to attend the Commission’s meeting], then the ball is in his court, we have sent him an invitation through the Foreign Ministry," he added.

Piskarev pointed out that the Commission had evidence from independent language experts, including foreign ones, that the hidden message behind one of the US embassy’s tweets "was to push people to participate in an unauthorized rally." The tweet was the reason for inviting Huntsman.

The State Duma Commission on Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia’s domestic affairs began its work in August. The Commission was set up amid the activities of a number of foreign diplomats and media outlets during the election campaign ahead of the 2019 Moscow City Council election. In particular, the US embassy tweeted the route of an authorized rally.

Huntsman, who was appointed as US ambassador to Moscow in October 2017, resigned in early August and will soon leave Russia.

Commission’s meeting

The Commission plans to hold its next meeting on September 27. Piskarev pointed out that Russian lawmakers would also like to meet with top officials from Germany’s Deutsche Welle media outlet. Invitations has been sent to them, including to Director General Peter Limbourg. "However, they seem to be willing to sweep this issue under the rug. In fact, they have nothing to say to explain why they are violating the law," the senior Russian MP said.

In addition, Facebook and Google representatives have also been invited to the Commission’s meeting but haven’t confirmed their participation yet.