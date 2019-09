MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the APEC and BRICS summits in Latin America in November 2019, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"So far, we proceed from the premise that the president will attend (these summits)," he said.

The BRICS summit will be held in Brazil on November 13-14, and the APEC summit will take place in Chile on November 16-17.