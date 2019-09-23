West stonewalls integration between CIS states, Russian diplomat says

KAZAN, September 23. /TASS/. The West has been stepping up pressure on Russia and countering integration processes in the Commonwealth of Independent States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told a meeting of heads of the CIS security and intelligence services on Monday.

"We clearly see that our foes are ramping up pressure on our state, the West is countering integration processes in the CIS, economic security is being subverted, our common values are being eroded, our foundations are being shattered and are being replaced, and dependence on Western states is being imposed," Pankin said.