Putin notes dynamic development of relations between Russia and South Ossetia

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov on the Day of the Republic in a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

"I am pleased to note that the relations between our countries are developing dynamically based on the principles of alliance and integration," the Russian president said. "I would like to confirm that Russia will continue to provide active support to the brotherly nation of South Ossetia in resolving the challenges of social-economic development that it is currently facing and in ensuring regional security and stability."

Putin wished Bibilov good health, success, and peace and prosperity to all residents of South Ossetia.

On September 20, South Ossetia is celebrating a national holiday - the 29th anniversary of the declaration of a republic. On this day in 1990, the South Ossetian Autonomous Oblast (formerly part of the Soviet Union) proclaimed its sovereign status.