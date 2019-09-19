Russian State Duma MP suggests three-party working group with Egypt and Syria

MOSCOW, September 19./TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky came out with an offer to the Egyptian parliamentarians to discuss setting up a three-party working group with the participation of Syrian legislators.

"I have an offer that may seem unusual. Why not thinking about creating a three-party working group with the Syrian parliament?" Slutsky told a meeting with a delegation of Egyptian parliamentarians, led by Karim Darwish.

"We must bring Syria back into the Arab family," Slutsky said, reiterating that Egypt is a strategic partner of Russia.