Caspian Sea convention to bolster security in region close to hot spots - Russian ministry

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ratification of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea will help to strengthen security in the region located next to zones where instability reigns, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Igor Bratchikov told the Russian State Duma (lower house of the parliament) on Thursday.

"Clarifying sovereign zone limits, sovereign rights, as well as jurisdiction of the Caspian states will ensure stronger stability and predictability in Russia’s relations with neighboring countries on the Caspian Sea and will create favorable conditions to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between the five coastal states," he said. "The Caspian settlement is more important now than ever before due to exacerbating global competition in international relations and the fact that zones of instability are close to the Caspian region."

"It is also important that the five Caspian states showed their capability of resolving difficult international issues without "recipes" imposed from abroad and in spite of pressure applied by extra-regional forces," Bratchikov added.

The diplomat also underlined that a unique legal framework is created regarding the Caspian Sea, which is only applicable to this region. According to him, ratification of the convention will require amendments to the Russian legislation "of technical nature" to introduce terminology set out by the document.

The ambassador pointed out that the convention will strengthen Russia’s position in the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project because "before today there has not been any legal provisions regarding construction of a subsea pipeline in the Caspian Sea."

Caspian issue

The Caspian is a unique phenomenon from the standpoint of international law. It is an inland body of water and for this reason is considered to be a lake. However, by virtue of its size and special features of its water and seabed, it can also be considered as a sea. This is why maritime law and rules adopted for cross-border lakes are not applicable to the Caspian.

The presidents of the five Caspian states (Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan) singed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at a summit held in Kazakhstan’s Aktau on August 12. The document had been negotiated since 1996.